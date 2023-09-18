ECB’s Kazimir: Cannot rule out further hike, premature to bet on cut

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member and head of Slovakia’s central bank, Peter Kazimir, indicated in an opinion piece that the possibility of further rate hikes remains on the table. Also, it’s premature to bet on the timing of the first rate cut.

Kazimir emphasized that the forthcoming March forecast will be a decisive factor in ascertaining whether the inflation target is within reachable limits, stating, “Only the March forecast can confirm that we are heading unequivocally and steadily towards our inflation goal.”

“That is why I cannot rule out the possibility of further rate increases today,: he added.

Elaborating on the current stance of the policy rates, Kazimir metaphorically commented, “Assume we’re at the top. If so, we may have to stay camping here for quite some time and spend the winter, spring, and summer here.”

Hence, it would be “premature to place market bets on when the first interest rate cuts will occur.”

Meanwhile, he did leave the door open for potential adjustments in the bank’s quantitative tightening measures, contingent on economic data. He noted, “As soon as incoming economic data and analyses confirm that further tightening is unnecessary, I see room for a debate about adjusting the pace of our quantitative tightening.”