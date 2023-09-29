Fri, Sep 29, 2023 @ 11:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI eases to 4.3% in Sep, core CPI down to 4.5%

Eurozone CPI eases to 4.3% in Sep, core CPI down to 4.5%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI slowed from 5.2% yoy to 4.3% yoy in September, below expectation of 4.5% yoy. CPI core (ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) also slowed from 5.3% yoy to 4.5% yoy, below expectation of 4.8% yoy.

Looking at the main components, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (8.8%, compared with 9.7% in August), followed by services (4.7%, compared with 5.5% in August), non-energy industrial goods (4.2%, compared with 4.7% in August) and energy (-4.7%, compared with -3.3% in August).

Full Eurozone CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.