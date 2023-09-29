Eurozone CPI eases to 4.3% in Sep, core CPI down to 4.5%

Eurozone CPI slowed from 5.2% yoy to 4.3% yoy in September, below expectation of 4.5% yoy. CPI core (ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) also slowed from 5.3% yoy to 4.5% yoy, below expectation of 4.8% yoy.
Looking at the main components, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (8.8%, compared with 9.7% in August), followed by services (4.7%, compared with 5.5% in August), non-energy industrial goods (4.2%, compared with 4.7% in August) and energy (-4.7%, compared with -3.3% in August).