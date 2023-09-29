ECB’s Vasle: Probably done with rate hikes, but still many uncertainties

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a panel discussion held in Skopje today, opinions about the future of interest rates and inflation were aired by two members of ECB’s Governing Council.

Bostjan Vasle suggested that the series of interest rate hikes might have come to an end, citing a possible easing of inflation. Boris Vujcic, on the other hand, shared a more cautious perspective, highlighting potential challenges in attaining the 2% inflation target.

Vasle, Slovenia’s central bank head, was quoted saying, “It’s probably the case that we are done with interest-rate increases.” He noted that current economic indicators appear favorable, with preliminary signs of inflation tapering off.

However, Vasle also pointed out the prevailing uncertainties, stating, “We are seeing some signs of inflation going down, also some first signs of sustainability of this trends, but on the other hand, there are still many uncertainties.”

Croatian central bank chief Vujcic, acknowledged the downward movement towards the 2% goal but pointed out the statistical effects that may be influencing these figures. His words served as a reminder of the monetary policy challenges that could arise if the disinflation process stalls before reaching the target.

“You might get into a situation where the inflation rate — the disinflation process — stops at a level, which is not your target,” Vujcic expressed. “Then it’s challenging for monetary policy, because it has to do something more to bring it all the way down to 2%.”