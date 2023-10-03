Fed’s Bostic: Slowing is happening, let it happen

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasized a patient approach in his remarks today, “I am not in a hurry to raise, I am not in a hurry to reduce either.” His comments suggest a desire for stability and observation, even in the face of an economy that’s showing signs of slowing down.

Delving deeper into the potential implications of the present policy rate, Bostic commented, “The current policy rate is starting to slow the economy down. How fast is it going to slow?”

Bostic’s perspective revolves around a measured response, allowing economic forces to play out without rapid interventions. He emphasized, “Slowing is happening. Let’s let it happen. Let’s let the world move and let’s be patient.”