ECB’s Kazimir strongly believe that latest hike was last

ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said today, “I strongly believe that our rate hike at the last meeting was the last one” The focus, he outlined, now shifts to the upcoming December and March forecasts, as “only real data can persuade us that we’re at the peak.”

Kazimir addressed inflation concerns, observing that, “We see the overall inflation and also core inflation on a downward trend, though this is lasting a bit longer than we’d wanted.” He further highlighted the ripple effects of past rate hikes, pointing out that they “have an increasingly significant impact on the real economy.”

Shedding light on the broader economic repercussions, he mentioned that “Financing conditions are tightening and are weakening demand for investments, in production and affecting overall economic growth.” With this context, Kazimir emphasized the urgency to manage inflation effectively and swiftly.

On the topic of ECB’s PPEP reinvestments, Kazimir treaded cautiously, suggesting the bank was “ready for debate” but reiterated the importance of maintaining balance. The topic of altering the balance sheet’s reduction pace will be broached only when the Council is confident further rate hikes won’t be necessary.