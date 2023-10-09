ECB’s de Guindos urges caution on oil prices amid enormous geopolitical uncertainties

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos highlighting the “enormous uncertainty” that geopolitical tensions are injecting into the financial markets and the broader economy, in light of the heightened conflicts between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza.

“The macroeconomic environment is subject to enormous uncertainty.” He further stressed the heightened unpredictability by noting, “Nobody knows what is going to happen in the future,” particularly in light of the recent events over the weekend.

De Guindos still anticipates a downturn in both headline and core inflation. However, he urged stakeholders to remain vigilant. His concerns stemmed mainly from “the evolution of oil prices, the depreciation of the euro and the evolution of unit labor costs”.