Fed minutes show majority leaning towards further rate hike

In the minutes from Fed’s September 19-20 meeting, while “a majority of participants” believed another rate increase might be in order, a contrasting view was held by “some” who deemed no further hikes necessary.

A unanimous consensus was evident among all attendees that the existing policy stance needs to “remain restrictive for some time”. The chief rationale behind this unified sentiment is to ensure that inflation trends downwards in a sustained manner to Fed’s target.

An interesting shift in communication strategy was proposed by “several participants”. They emphasized that discussions and subsequent messaging should transition from deliberating the potential height of rate hikes to determining the duration for which rates should be maintained at these elevated, restrictive levels.

In terms of gauging risks, participants “generally judged” that challenges to fulfilling the Fed’s mandates had become “more two sided”. However, a lingering concern persists. Despite this balanced view of risks, “most participants” continued to see upside risks to inflation.

Full FOMC minutes here.