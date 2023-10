Japan PPI slowed from 3.3% yoy to 2.0% yoy in September, below expectations of 2.3%. That’s the lowest level since March 2021. Also, PPI is now below CPI core (at 3.1% yoy) for the first time since early 2021.

Import price index was unchanged at -15.6% yoy, the sixth month of decline. Export price index rose for the first time in seven months, up 0.2% yoy, comparing to prior month’s -0.7% yoy.

For the month, PPI fell -0.3% mom. Import price index rose 0.6% mom. Export price index rose 0.5% mom.

Full Japan PPI release here.