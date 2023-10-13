Fed’s Collins believes rates may have peaked in current cycle

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Boston Fed President Susan Collins highlighted that recent rise in long-term yields implies some tightening of financial conditions. “If it persists, it likely reduces the need for further monetary-policy tightening in the near term,” she noted in a speech yesterday.

Such market dynamics further bolstered Collins’ perspective on the current tightening cycle led. “This reinforces my view that we are very near, and perhaps at, the peak federal funds rates for this tightening cycle,” she stated, indicating that the cycle could be nearing its zenith.

However, Collins maintained a flexible stance on the future course of action, and clarified, “I would not take further tightening off the table yet.”

Weighed in on yesterday’s CPI data, which revealed that September’s headline inflation held steady at 3.7% and core inflation eased to 4.1%. Collins said, “Today’s CPI release is a reminder that restoring price stability will take time.”