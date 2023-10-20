UK retail sales volumes down -0.9% mom in Sep, value down -0.2% mom

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK retail sales volumes fell sharply by -0.9% mom in September, much worse than expectation of -0.4% mom. Sale volumes excluding automotive fuel dropped -1.0% mom.

Looking at some details, non-food stores sales volumes fell -1.9% mom. Non-store retailing sales volumes fell -2.2% mom. Foot stores sales volumes rose rose 0.2% mom. Automotive fuel sales volumes rose by 0.8% mom.

Looking at the quarterly picture, sales volumes fell by -0.8% in the three months to September when compared with the previous three months. Ex-fuel sales volumes fell -1.0%.

In value term, retail sales value dropped -0.2% mom. Sales value excluding automotive fuel fell -0.4% mom.

Full UK retail sales release here.