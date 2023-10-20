Fri, Oct 20, 2023 @ 06:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUK retail sales volumes down -0.9% mom in Sep, value down -0.2%...

UK retail sales volumes down -0.9% mom in Sep, value down -0.2% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

UK retail sales volumes fell sharply by -0.9% mom in September, much worse than expectation of -0.4% mom. Sale volumes excluding automotive fuel dropped -1.0% mom.

Looking at some details, non-food stores sales volumes fell -1.9% mom. Non-store retailing sales volumes fell -2.2% mom. Foot stores sales volumes rose rose 0.2% mom. Automotive fuel sales volumes rose by 0.8% mom.

Looking at the quarterly picture, sales volumes fell by -0.8% in the three months to September when compared with the previous three months. Ex-fuel sales volumes fell -1.0%.

In value term, retail sales value dropped -0.2% mom. Sales value excluding automotive fuel fell -0.4% mom.

Full UK retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.