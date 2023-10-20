Fed’s Bostic eyes late 2024 for possible rate cut, remains focused on curbing inflation

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In an interview with CNBC, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic emphasized that reigning in inflation remains a top priority, and the metric needs to approach the 2% mark before a rate cut can be seriously considered.

“Inflation is job one, we have to get that under control,” Bostic asserted. But rate cut is possible next year and “I would say late 2024”, he added.

“There’s still a lot of momentum in the economy. My outlook says that inflation is going to come down but it’s not going to like fall off a cliff,” he explained.

“It’ll be sort of a progression that’s going to take some time. And so we’re going to have to be cautious, we’re going to have to be patient, but we’re going to have to be resolute,” added Bostic.

In the context of a broader economic outlook, Bostic dismissed the possibility of a recession. He projected a slowdown in economic activity but remained optimistic about the economy’s resilience and the eventual return of inflation to the 2% target.