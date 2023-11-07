Gold completes head and shoulder top, how low will it go?

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold’s decline from 2009.26 continued today and the break of 1969.67 support completed a head and shoulder top pattern (ls: 1997.00, h: 2009.26, rs: 2003.90). The development suggests that it’s already in correction to the whole rally from 1810.26. Further decline should be seen towards 38.2% retracement of 1810.26 to 2009.26 at 1933.24.

Overall outlook is unchanged that correction from 2062.95 has completed with three waves down to 1810.26. Hence, strong support should be seen from 1933.24, which is close to 55 D EMA (now at 1933.62), to contained downside. Another rally through 2009.26 to retest 2062.95 high should be seen sooner rather than later.

However, sustained break of 1933 support zone, will dampen this above bullish view, and open up deeper fall 61.8% retracement at 1886.27, and possibly below.