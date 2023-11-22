Wed, Nov 22, 2023 @ 06:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFOMC minutes indicate cautious approach and possible softening in hawkish stance

FOMC minutes indicate cautious approach and possible softening in hawkish stance

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

A key takeaway from FOMC minutes from October 31-November 1 meeting is the consensus on proceeding with caution, as indicated by the unanimous agreement that “the Committee was in a position to proceed carefully.”

The minutes also emphasized Fed’s readiness to implement further tightening measures if the progress toward its inflation target is deemed insufficient. This stance is aligned with Fed’s ongoing commitment to combatting inflation, as reflected in the sentiment that “further tightening of monetary policy would be appropriate if incoming information indicated that progress toward the Committee’s inflation objective was insufficient.”

The committee members were also unanimous in their view that restrictive policy stance should be maintained until inflation shows a sustainable decline towards Fed’s target. This highlights Fed’s focus on ensuring that inflationary pressures are adequately managed before considering any policy easing.

However, a notable shift in the committee’s outlook was observed in the latest minutes. The previous stance, which suggested that “one more increase in the target federal funds rate at a future meeting would likely be appropriate,” was conspicuously absent in the latest document. This omission may signal a slight softening in the FOMC’s hawkish stance, indicating a potential pivot in future policy decisions.

Full FOMC minutes here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.