Canada retail sales rose 0.6% mom in Sep, well above expectations

Retail sales in Canada rose 0.6% mom to CAD 66.5B in September, much better than expectation of 0.0% mom. Sales were up in four of nine subsectors and were led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

Core retail sales—which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers—were down -0.3% mom.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.3% mom.

Retail sales were up 0.6% in Q3, while in volume terms, retail sales declined 0.5%.

Advance information suggests that sales rose 0.8% mom in October.

Full Canada retail sales release here.