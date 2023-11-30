Eurozone CPI falls more than expected to 2.4% in Nov, core CPI down to 3.6%

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI slowed notably from 2.9% yoy to 2.4% yoy in November, below expectation of 2.7% yoy. CPI core ( excluding energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) slowed from 4.2% yoy to 3.6% yoy, below expectation of 3.9% yoy.

Looking at the main components, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in November (6.9%, compared with 7.4% in October), followed by services (4.0%, compared with 4.6% in October), non-energy industrial goods (2.9%, compared with 3.5% in October) and energy (-11.5%, compared with -11.2% in October).

Full Eurozone CPI release here.