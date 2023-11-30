Thu, Nov 30, 2023 @ 13:54 GMT
Canada's GDP up 0.1% mom in Sep, down -0.3% qoq in Q3

Canada’s GDP up 0.1% mom in Sep, down -0.3% qoq in Q3

Canada’s GDP rose 0.1% mom in September, matched expectations. Goods-producing industries grew 0.3% mom, leading the growth with a first increase in six months. Services-producing industries were essentially unchanged. Overall, 10 of 20 industrial sectors increased. Advance information indicates that GDP rose 0.2% mom in October.

In Q3, GDP fell -0.3% qoq, reversing Q2’s 0.3% qoq growth. The decrease in international exports and slower inventory accumulation were partially offset by increases in government spending and housing investment. Final domestic demand increased 0.3%, following a similar increase in the second quarter.

