US Non-Farm Payroll employment grew 199k in November, slightly above expectation of 190k. That was below the average monthly gain of 240k over the prior 12 months.

Unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.7%, below expectation of 3.9%. Participation rate rose 0.1% to 62.8%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% mom, above expectation of 0.3% mom. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings rose 4.0% yoy. Average workweek for all employments edged up by 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours.

Full US non-farm payroll release here.