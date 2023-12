US PPI for final demand was unchanged at 0.0% mom in November, below expectation of 0.1% mom. Both indexes for final demand goods and services were unchanged. PPI less foods, energy, and trade services edged up by 0.1% mom.

For the 12 months period, PPI slowed from 1.2% yoy to 0.9% yoy, below expectation of 1.0% yoy. PPI less foods, energy and trade services slowed from 2.8% yoy to 2.5% yoy.

Full US PPI release here.