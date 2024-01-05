Eurozone PPI down -0.3% mom, -8.8% yoy in Nov

Eurozone PPI was down -0.3% mom, -8.8% yoy in November, versus expectation of -0.1% mom, -8.7% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices, decreased by -0.8% for energy, by -0.5% for intermediate goods and by -0.1% for both capital goods and durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy decreased by -0.2%.

EU PPI was down -0.2% mom, -8.1% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Slovakia (-3.0%), Portugal (-2.3%) and Spain (-2.1%), while the highest increases were observed in Sweden (+4.1%), France (+2.4%) and Bulgaria (+0.7%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.