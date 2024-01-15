Eurozone industrial production down -0.3% mom in Nov, EU down -0.2% mom

Eurozone industrial production fell -0.3% mom in November, match expectations. Industrial production fell by -2.0% mom for durable consumer goods, by -0.8% mom for capital goods and by -0.6% mom for intermediate goods, while production grew by 0.9% mom for energy and by 1.2% mom for non-durable consumer goods.

EU industrial production fell -0.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases were registered in Greece (-4.1%), Slovakia (-4.0%) and Belgium (-3.8%). The highest increases were observed in Denmark (+9.1%), Slovenia (+3.7%) and Portugal (+3.4%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release.