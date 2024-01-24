Japan’s exports exceed JPY 1T in 2023, US reclaims top export destination

Japan’s exports rose 9.8% yoy to JPY 9648B in December, marking the biggest increase in a year. This boost was largely driven by 20.4% yoy jump in exports to US, predominantly from the automotive sector, while exports to Europe climbed by 10.3% yoy. Notably, shipments to China saw 9.6% yoy rise, registering their first growth in 13 months, primarily led by chip-making equipment. In contrast, imports declined -6.8% yoy to JPY 9586B. Consequently, trade balance turned positive, recording JPY 62.1B surplus.

Analyzing the whole year, Japan’s trade deficit in 2023 more than halved to JPY -9.29T from the previous year. The country’s total exports rose by 2.8% to reach JPY 100.89T , surpassing the JPY 100T mark for the first time ever. Meanwhile, total imports saw -7.0% decrease to JPY 110.18T.

A significant shift was observed in Japan’s export destinations in 2023. US reclaimed its position as the largest recipient of Japanese exports by value for the first time in four years, surpassing China. Exports to US reached JPY 20.27T, showing 11.0% increase, while exports to China decreased by -6.5% to JPY 17.76T.