ISM manufacturing rises to 49.1, nears expansion threshold, with rising prices and stronger orders

US manufacturing sector, as indicated by ISM Manufacturing PMI, showed signs of resilience in January 2024, slightly missing the mark of expansion. The index climbed from 47.1 to 49.1, surpassing market expectations of 47.7, yet marking the 15th consecutive month of contraction.

A significant highlight was the jump in new orders, which soared to 52.5, reaching its highest level since May 2022. Production also showed modest improvement, ticking up from 49.9 to 50.5. However, employment index continued its downward trajectory, recording a fourth consecutive month of contraction at 47.1, down from 47.5.

A notable surge was observed in the prices index, which escalated sharply from 45.2 to 52.9. This marks the highest point since April 2023, signaling increasing cost pressures within the sector.

Overall, the current ISM Manufacturing PMI level is historically aligned with a 1.9% annualized growth in real GDP.

Full US ISM manufacturing release here.