Fed’s Barkin endorses patience regarding rate cuts

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin has voiced a call for patience concerning interest rate cuts, in the face of prevailing economic uncertainties.

“I am very supportive of being patient to get to where we need to get,” Barkin articulated during an event overnight.

Barkin highlighted the ongoing efforts to combat inflation, acknowledging that while progress has been made towards balancing the trade-offs between economic growth and inflation control, “a reasonable amount of uncertainty” remains.

He pointed out that the inflationary challenges are not confined to goods alone but extend to services and rental sectors.

“Declaring victory is very enticing, but you’re never going to hear me do that,” Barkin asserted.