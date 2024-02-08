Thu, Feb 08, 2024 @ 05:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Barkin endorses patience regarding rate cuts

Fed’s Barkin endorses patience regarding rate cuts

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin has voiced a call for patience concerning interest rate cuts, in the face of prevailing economic uncertainties.

“I am very supportive of being patient to get to where we need to get,” Barkin articulated during an event overnight.

Barkin highlighted the ongoing efforts to combat inflation, acknowledging that while progress has been made towards balancing the trade-offs between economic growth and inflation control, “a reasonable amount of uncertainty” remains.

He pointed out that the inflationary challenges are not confined to goods alone but extend to services and rental sectors.

“Declaring victory is very enticing, but you’re never going to hear me do that,” Barkin asserted.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.