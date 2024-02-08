ECB’s Wunsch sees some value to waiting

ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said today, “I’m on the side of those that believe there’s some value to waiting” before cutting interest rates.

Nevertheless, Wunsch also acknowledged the inherent uncertainties in economic forecasting and the eventual need to make decisions based on the best available data. “But again, we won’t get full comfort. So at some point, we’ll have to look at all the information we have and take a bet,” he said.

A critical factor in Wunsch’s cautious stance is the current state of wage growth within Eurozone. He pointed out that wage increases are occurring at a pace that may undermine ECB’s efforts to bring inflation down to 2% inflation target. Were it not for the uptick in salaries, ECB might already be in a position to initiate monetary easing.