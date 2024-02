Canada’s employment grew strongly by 37k in January, well above expectation of 35k.

Unemployment rate fell -0.1% to 5.7%, the first decline since December 2022, and below expectation of a rise to 5.9%. Participation rate fell -0.2% to 65.3%.

Employment rate fell -0.1% to 61.6%, as population growth (+0.4%) outpaced employment growth (+0.2%).

Average hourly wages rose 5.3% yoy, slowed from prior month’s 5.4% yoy.

Full Canada employment release here.