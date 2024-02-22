Japan’s PMI composite drops to 50.3, from recovery to stagnation

Japan’s PMI Manufacturing dipped further to 47.2 from 48.0, marking the ninth consecutive month of sector contraction and hitting the lowest point since August 2020. PMI Services also declined, albeit more moderate, falling from 53.1 to 52.5. Consequently, Composite PMI, which combines both manufacturing and service sectors, decreased from 51.5 to a near-stagnation point of 50.3.

Usamah Bhatti, Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, commented on the recent data, noting that the slight improvement observed at the beginning of the year has “all but evaporate[d]” in February. He described the month’s growth as “only fractional,” attributing it to “softer upturn in services activity” that was insufficient to counterbalance the “steepest contraction in manufacturing output for a year.”

Full Japan PMI release here.