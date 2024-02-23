Fri, Feb 23, 2024 @ 15:26 GMT
ECB's Nagel: Rate cut may be tempting, but it's not time yet

By ActionForex.com

In the annual report from Bundesbank, ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel emphasized the importance of caution and patience. “Even though it may be very tempting, it is too early to cut interest rates. This is because the price outlook is not yet clear enough,” Nagel stated.

Furthermore, Nagel’s call for perseverance reflects an understanding of the challenges inherent in steering monetary policy towards achieving price stability. “We should not let ourselves stray away from the path we have embarked on,” he advised, emphasizing the need for consistency and resilience in ECB’s policy stance.

 

