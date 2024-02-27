Tue, Feb 27, 2024 @ 08:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGermany's Gfk consumer sentiment rises slightly to -29

Germany’s Gfk consumer sentiment rises slightly to -29

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany Gfk Consumer Sentiment for March ticked up from -29.6 to -29.0, matched expectations. In February, economic expectations rose from -6.6 to -6.4. Income expectations improved notably from-20.0 to -4.8. Willingness to buy fell from -14.8 to -15.0. Willingness to save jumped from 14.0 to 17.4.

Rolf Bürkl, a consumer expert, highlighted the prevailing uncertainty among consumers, driven by persistently high prices and dimming economic projections for Germany. German government’s downgrade of its growth forecast for 2024 from an initial 1.3% down to a mere 0.2% underscores the challenges ahead.

Full Germany Gfk consumer sentiment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.