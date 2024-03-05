Eurozone PPI down -0.9% mom, -8.6% yoy in Jan

Eurozone PPI fell -0.9% mom, -8.6% yoy in January, below expectation of -0.1% mom, -0.8% yoy. For the month, PPI decreased by -0.2% for intermediate goods, -2.9% for energy, -0.2% for durable consumer goods, increased by 0.6% for capital goods and by 0.3% for non-durable consumer goods.

EU PPI fell -0.9% mom, -8.4% yoy. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Slovakia (-14.3%), Poland (-3.0%) and Austria (-2.2%). The highest increases were observed in Estonia (+5.3%), Ireland (+4.0%) and Czechia (+2.4%).

Eurozone PPI release here.