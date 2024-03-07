ECB stands pat, downgrades inflation forecasts

Thu, Mar 07, 2024 @ 15:43 GMT
ECB keeps interest rates unchanged as widely expected, with main refinancing rate at 4.50%, marginal lending facility rate at 4.75%, and deposit facility rate at 4.00%. The central maintained the language that current inflation will contribute substantially to bring inflation down to target, given that it’s maintained for sufficiently long duration. Future decisions will remain data-dependent.

In the new economic projections, both headline and core inflation forecasts are revised down reflecting lower contribution from energy prices. Inflation is estimated to average 2.3% in 2024, 2.0% in 2025, and 1.9% in 2026. Core inflation is expected to average 2.6% in 2025, 2.1% in 2025, and then 2.0% in 2026.

Growth projection for 2025 was downgraded to 0.6% as economic activity is expected to remain subdued in the near term. Thereafter the economy is expected to pick up and grow at 2.5% in 2025, 1.6% in 2026.

Full ECB statement here.

