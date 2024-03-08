ECB officials signal rate cut prospects, eyeing Spring for initial move

Several ECB policymakers vocalized today their anticipation of impending rate cuts, pinpointing spring—likely June—as the probable period for the first reduction.

Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, in an interview with BFM Business television, conveyed a “very probable” outlook for an inaugural rate cut within the spring months. Villeroy indicated there is “large consensus” among officials on the inevitability of rate reductions, albeit with ongoing discussions about the precise timing. He elaborated on the spring timeframe, suggesting it encompasses April to June, thus leaving a window open for an earlier adjustment.

Further adding to the conversation, Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus acknowledged the prevailing conditions that pave the way for a shift to a less restrictive monetary stance. While not dismissing an April rate cut entirely, Šimkus posited a low likelihood for such an early move, aligning more with expectations for action in the subsequent months.

Compounding these sentiments, another Governing Council member Olli Rehn, expressed his viewpoint through a blog post. Rehn’s assessment, grounded in the latest forecasts, indicates that “the risks of too early a decrease in interest rates from the perspective of inflation control have significantly decreased,”