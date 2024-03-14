Silver targeting key resistance zone at 26 as momentum picks up

While Gold’s rally stalled after hitting new record high last week, Silver is picking up momentum. Given that Silver has been clearly lagging Gold this year, there is room for Silver to catch up and outperform in Q2.

Fundamentally, both Gold and Silver as precious metal would benefit from policy loosening of major global central banks. But as additionally as an industrial metal, Silver could be benefited more with global growth and industrial demands pick up.

Yet, technically, Silver has to overcome key resistance level around 26 first. For now, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 23.99 support holds. It’s possible that consolidation pattern from 26.12 has completed with three waves to 21.92 already.

Decisive break of 26.12 will confirm resumption of whole rise from 17.54 (2022 low). In this case, the near medium term target will be 61.8% projection of 17.54 to 26.12 from 21.92 at 27.22. Firm break there will pave the way for new record high above 30 later in the year.

Nevertheless, rejection by 25.91/26.12 resistance zone, or break of 23.99 support, will delay the bullish case and extend the consolidation from 26.12 with another falling leg instead.