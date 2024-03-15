Fri, Mar 15, 2024 @ 14:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS Empire state manufacturing dives to -20.9, activity falls significantly

US Empire state manufacturing dives to -20.9, activity falls significantly

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US Empire State Manufacturing Index fell sharply from -2.4 to -20.9 in March, well below expectation of -6.5. Looking at some details, new orders fell from -6.3 to -17.2. Shipments fell from 2.8 to -6.9. Prices paid fell from 33.0 to -28.7. Prices received ticked up from 17.0 to 17.8. Number of employments fell from -0.2 to -7.1. Average workweek fell from -4.7 to -10.4.

Richard Deitz, Economic Research Advisor at the New York Fed said: “Manufacturing activity fell significantly in New York State in March, with a decline in new orders pointing to softening demand. Labor market conditions remained weak as both employment and hours worked decreased.”

Full US Empire State Manufacturing release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.