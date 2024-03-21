Eurozone PMI composite ticks up to 49.9, price development not enough to alter ECB’s course

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing from 46.5 to 45.7 in March, below expectation of 47.0. PMI services, on the other hand rose from 50.2 to 51.5, above expectation of 50.5 a 9-month high. PMI Composite ticked up from 49.2 to 49.9, also a 9-month high.

Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, highlighted the “clear weakness” in manufacturing, attributing it largely to Germany’s industrial performance. On a brighter note, the further expansion in the services PMI is considered a “positive development.”

From a monetary policy perspective, ECB may find some solace in the report’s implications on inflationary pressures. Notably, the services sector, which is typically sensitive to wage dynamics, has not seen a further escalation in price pressures.

However, these developments, as de la Rubia notes, are “not enough” to alter the ECB’s tentative plan to commence rate cuts in June, rather than an earlier move in April.

Also released, France PMI Manufacturing fell from 47.1 to 45.8. PMI Services fell from 48.4 to 47.8. PMI Composite fell from 48.1 to 47.7.

Germany PMI Manufacturing fell from 42.5 to 41.6. PMI Services rose from 48.3 to 49.8. PMI Composite rose from 46.3 to 47.4.

Full Eurozone PMI release here.