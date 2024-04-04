ECB March meeting accounts: Consensus against immediate rate cut, eyes on June for Data

ECB’s March meeting accounts unveiled a unified stance among Governing Council members against discussing rate cuts at that time, citing it as “premature.” However, the narrative within the ECB is evolving, with increasing acknowledgment that “the case for considering rate cuts was strengthening,” pointing towards a strategic shift contingent on forthcoming economic data.

The meeting underscored a collective patience to assess more comprehensive data before making decisive moves on interest rates. Specifically, the council highlighted the importance of the June meeting, which will benefit from new staff projections and a broader array of data, particularly concerning “wage dynamics.” This contrasts with the April meeting, where available data would be “much more limited,” thus making it harder to be sufficiently confidenct in the ongoing disinflation process’s durability.

ECB’s deliberations reflect caution over the sustainability of disinflation, especially concerning “services and domestic inflation.” The uncertain prospects for wage growth, productivity, and profit margins are central to these concerns. For ECB to consider rate reductions with greater confidence, incoming data must align with March’s ECB staff projections, affirming that disinflation will consistently head towards the ECB’s target.

Full ECB meeting accounts here.