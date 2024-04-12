ECB’s Stournaras advocates for insurance rate cut to nurture Eurozone recovery

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras expressed the need for an “insurance rate cut” to bolster the nascent recovery within Eurozone. Speaking to Bloomberg, Stournaras highlighted the critical balance the ECB aims to maintain in fostering economic growth without stifling it with persistently high interest rates.

Stournaras detailed the emerging signs of economic recovery across the Eurozone, particularly noting positive developments in Germany. “We see the first seeds of a recovery in Europe — also in Germany,” he remarked, emphasizing “We don’t want to kill these first seeds of recovery.”

The concept of an insurance rate cut, as described by Stournaras, is intended to preemptively address potential downturns, mirroring the approach taken last September when rates were increased to guard against surging inflation.

Reflecting on the past year’s policy decisions, Stournaras acknowledged that the situation has reversed, with new risks that “fall too far below the 2% target”. Hence, “We now need an insurance in order not to get behind the curve,” he added.

Moreover, Stournaras argued for a divergence from Fed’s current monetary policy approach, citing fundamental differences between the economic environments in Eurozone and the US. He pointed out that unlike the US, where demand is buoyed by significant governmental budgetary measures, the Eurozone’s inflation dynamics have been primarily driven by supply-side factors, not by demand or wage increases.