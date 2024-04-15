ECB’s Kazimir cautions on post-June monetary policy, stresses flexibility

ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir highlighted emphasized the importance of maintaining a flexible monetary policy stance beyond an initial rate reduction possibly in June. He underscored that the decision to lower rates in June should be viewed as a recalibration in response to improving economic conditions, rather than a firm commitment to continued easing.

“June is an opportunity to recalibrate our approach in light of improving economic conditions. Let’s be clear: We are not pre-committing to a definite path post-June,” Kazimir stated.

He elaborated, “Even after the first rate cut, our monetary policy will remain restrictive; it needs to.”

Kazimir also addressed the broader implications of easing monetary policy, clarifying that “The notion of easing doesn’t imply a commitment to specific future cuts but rather an openness to respond in kind, should the economic data advocate for it.”

Moreover, Kazimir cautioned about the vulnerability of the economy to unexpected shocks, emphasizing the necessity for ECB to maintain its agility in policymaking.