Mon, Apr 15, 2024 @ 21:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Williams foresees interest rate normalization starting this year

Fed’s Williams foresees interest rate normalization starting this year

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In an interview with BloombergTV. New York Fed President John Williams suggested that Fed is still on track to start cutting interest rates within the year.

“We will need to start a process at some point to bring interest rates back to more normal levels, and my own view is that process will likely start this year,” Williams stated.

Regarding the recent inflation data, Williams did not regard it as a decisive shift in economic trends but acknowledged its impact on his assessments and future forecasts.

Williams also touched on the topic of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet management, specifically the ongoing quantitative tightening process. He advocated for a more measured pace in reducing the Fed’s balance sheet, a strategy aimed at allowing more room for evaluation and adjustment.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.