Swiss KOF rises to 101.8, stable economy, no strong boost in sight

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose from 100.4 to 101.8 in April, slightly above expectation of 101.7. This rise positions the barometer in a range that is slightly above average, suggesting a stable yet unspectacular outlook for Switzerland’s economy.

According to the KOF Economic Institute, “The Swiss economic development is robust, but there is currently no strong boost in sight.”

Overall economic outlook appears to be improving across several key sectors including financial and insurance services, manufacturing, and private consumption. Conversely, outlook for construction and hospitality industries presents a less optimistic picture.

Full Swiss KOF release here.