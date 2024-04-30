Eurozone CPI unchanged at 2.4% in Apr, core CPI down to 2.7%

Eurozone CPI was unchanged at 2.4% yoy in April, matched expectations. CPI core (energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) slowed from 2.9% yoy to 2.7% yoy, above expectation of 2.6% yoy.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in April (3.7%, compared with 4.0% in March), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.8%, compared with 2.6% in March), non-energy industrial goods (0.9%, compared with 1.1% in March) and energy (-0.6%, compared with -1.8% in March).

Full Eurozone CPI release here.