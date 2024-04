Canada’s GDP grew 0.2% mom in February, below expectation of 0.3% mom. Services-producing industries (+0.2%) led the growth for a second month in a row. Goods-producing industries aggregate was essentially unchanged. Overall, 12 of 20 sectors increased in the month.

Advance information indicates that real GDP was essentially unchanged in March. That suggests the economy expanded 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

Full Canada GDP release here.