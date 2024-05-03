ECB’s Lane specifies three guiding factors for speed and scale of rate cuts

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane reiterated the central bank’s cautious stance on interest rate policy in a speech overnight, underscoring that rate decisions will remain “data-dependent” and determined on a “meeting-by-meeting” basis. While ECB is open to rate cuts if inflation converges to target in sustainable manner, Lane emphasized that the bank is “not pre-committing to a particular rate path.”

Lane elaborated on the factors that will guide ECB’s decisions on the “speed and scale” of rate cuts. Firstly, he noted that the effects of previous interest rate hikes are “still unfolding”, with their full impact on inflation expected to manifest gradually. While the impact on GDP peaked in 2023, the “bulk of impact on inflation is comparatively backloaded” with substantial pass-through effects yet to occur.

Additionally, the evolution of inflation expectations remains a critical consideration for the ECB’s policy calibration. Lane also pointed out the dual risks associated with the timing of policy adjustments: easing too soon or too quickly could undermine stabilization efforts, while maintaining overly restrictive rates could hinder economic recovery.

