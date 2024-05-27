German Ifo steady at 89.3, working out of crisis step by step

Mon, May 27, 2024 @ 14:20 GMT
German Ifo Business Climate was unchanged to 89.3 in May, below expectation of 90.3. Current Assessment Index fell from 88.9 to 88.3, below expectation of 89.9. Expectations Index rose from 89.7 to 90.4, slightly below expectation of 90.5.

By sector, manufacturing rose from -8.6 to -6.2. Services fell from 3.2 to 1.8. Trade rose from -22.0 to -16.9. Construction rose from -28.9 to -26.0.

Ifo said, “The manufacturing, trade, and construction sectors are recovering, although the service sector took a slight hit. Germany’s economy is working its way out of the crisis step by step.”

 

Full German Ifo release here.

