ECB: Consumer inflation expectations reach lowest level since Sep 2021

By ActionForex.com

ECB Consumer Expectations Survey for April shows a slight decline in inflation expectations and a modestly improved economic outlook.

Median inflation expectations for the next 12 months have decreased to 2.9%, down from 3.0%, reaching their lowest point since September 2021. Similarly, expectations for inflation three years ahead have dropped to 2.4% from 2.5%.

Regarding economic growth, the survey highlights less pessimistic view for the coming year. Median expectation for economic growth over the next 12 months has improved to -0.8%, compared to -1.1% in March.

Full ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results here.

