US consumer confidence jumps to 102, above exp 96.1

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence rose from 97.5 to 102.0 in May, well above expectation of 96.1. Present Situation Index rose from 140.6 to 143.1. Expectations Index also rose from 68.8 to 74.6.

“Confidence improved in May after three consecutive months of decline,” said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. “Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions was slightly less positive than last month.

“However, the strong labor market continued to bolster consumers’ overall assessment of the present situation. Views of current labor market conditions improved in May, as fewer respondents said jobs were ‘hard to get,’ which outweighed a slight decline in the number who said jobs were ‘plentiful.'”

“Looking ahead, fewer consumers expected deterioration in future business conditions, job availability, and income, resulting in an increase in the Expectation Index. Nonetheless, the overall confidence gauge remained within the relatively narrow range it has been hovering in for more than two years.”

