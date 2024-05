Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator ticked up from 95.6 to 96.0 in May, matched expectations. Employment Expectations Indicator fell -0.3 pts to 101.3. EU ESI rose 0.3 pts to 0.6.5. EU EEI fell -0.4 to 101.2.

For the largest EU economies, the ESI improved significantly for France (+1.5) and the Netherlands (+1.1) and more moderately for Germany (+0.8) and Italy (+0.8), while it deteriorated markedly for Spain (-3.2) and Poland (-1.5).

Full EZ ESI release here.