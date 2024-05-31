Fri, May 31, 2024 @ 15:52 GMT
Canada's GDP flat in Mar, up 0.4% qoq in Q1

Canada’s GDP flat in Mar, up 0.4% qoq in Q1

Canada’s GDP was essentially unchanged in March, matched expectations. Both goods-producing and services-producing industries were essentially unchanged. Overall, 11 of 20 sectors increased in the month.

Advance estimate suggests that GDP rose 0.3% mom in April. Increases in manufacturing, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction and wholesale trade were partially offset by decreases in utilities.

In Q1, GDP increased 0.4% qoq, Higher household spending on services was the top contributor to the increase in GDP, while slower inventory accumulations moderated overall growth.

Full Canada GDP release here.

