BoJ's Ueda: Monetary policy adjustments possible if inflation rises

BoJ's Ueda: Monetary policy adjustments possible if inflation rises

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda addressed the parliament today, indicating that the central bank is prepared to adjust its level of monetary support if underlying inflation accelerates as forecasted. Ueda added, “If our economic and price outlook, or risks, change, that will also be reason to change the level of interest rates.”

Discussing long-term interest rates, Ueda mentioned that the central bank’s fundamental approach is to allow market forces to determine these rates. However, he also emphasized that BoJ would conduct “nimble” market operations if long-term interest rates were to spike, highlighting the bank’s readiness to increase bond buying when necessary.

 

