BoJ’s Ueda reiterates possibility of July rate hike

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated today that the central bank could raise interest rates again in July, stressing that this decision would be independent of the plan to taper bond purchases.

Speaking to parliament, Ueda clarified, “Our decision on bond-buying taper and interest rate hikes are two different things.” He emphasized that a rate hike at the next policy meeting will depend on the economic, price, and financial data available at the time.

A recent Reuters poll on Monday revealed that 31% of economists surveyed expect BoJ to raise interest rates at its next policy meeting on July 30-31. Another 41% predict the next hike will occur in October, while slightly more than 20% anticipate a September increase. The remaining economists do not foresee a rate hike until 2025. This diversity of expectations underscores the uncertainty in forecasting BoJ’s policy move.