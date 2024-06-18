Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.6% in May, core at 2.9%

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.6% yoy in May, up from April’s 2.4% yoy. CPI core (ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 2.9% yoy, up from prior month’s 2.7% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual inflation rate came from services (+1.83 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.51 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.18 pp) and energy (+0.04 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 2.7% yoy, up from April’s 2.6% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Latvia (0.0%), Finland (0.4%) and Italy (0.8%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (5.8%), Belgium (4.9%) and Croatia (4.3%). Compared with April, annual inflation fell in eleven Member States, remained stable in two and rose in fourteen.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.